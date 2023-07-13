49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Hangs up on Radio Host After Asking About Eagles Comments

Deebo Samuel got very annoyed with a radio host, and the interview didn't end well. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ended an interview with CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show on Tuesday by hanging up on the radio host. Samuel was asked if he still stands by the comments he made in February, which included him saying the 49ers would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game had quarterback Brock Purdy didn't suffer an injury.

"I mean, I said what I said," Samuel said after being asked about the comments, per Yahoo Sports. And when asked about the 49ers-Eagles rematch set for Week 13 this season, Samuel said "I don't know. Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we'll show you."

49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on The @ZachGelb Show after being asked about his comments following the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.



Full interview here: https://t.co/mZtvbK2sT0 pic.twitter.com/JUQpt7XcqP — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) July 11, 2023

After a brief silence, a woman jumped on the line as Samuel hung up and said the interview is over. The show was promised 15 minutes with Samuel, but the star wide receiver only talked for around six minutes as he apparently didn't like the questions about the Eagles.

Once Samuel and the woman, who appeared to work for the 49ers PR staff, got off the phone, Zach Gelb express his frustration with Samuel getting angry over questions about the Eagles. "I've done this long enough," he said. "That was just get the promotional plug out of the way, then you don't want to answer any questions and you hand the phone off to the public relations person. What a joke that was."

The Eagles won the NFC title game over the 49ers 31-7. Purdy suffered an injury early in the first quarter, which led to the 49ers replacing him with Josh Johnson. Purdy returned to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion. But since the injury was his right elbow, Purdy was not effective in the passing game.

Samuel's comments about the game were made when he appeared on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. "Just look at how well our defense was actually playing. Keeping (Jalen Hurts) in the pocket, which he doesn't like to do at all," Samuel said, per The Score. "I felt like if Brock was in ... and how our offense moves, I don't think it would've been close, if that makes sense."