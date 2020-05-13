'30 for 30: Lance' Trailer About Lance Armstrong Released

✖

ESPN has just released the first trailer for an upcoming 30 for 30 about cyclist Lance Armstrong, who drew praise during his career for winning seven consecutive Tour de France titles. He later became an infamous figure due to a doping scandal. Armstrong's story is complex and will soon be put on display during the two-part documentary series, LANCE.

The trailer provided a brief glimpse into the documentary, as well as some interviews that will be shown. Armstrong was asked about the worst thing he has ever done in his life. This led to clips of his racing career and news stories about performance-enhancing drugs. Other people were included as they expressed their opinions about Armstrong and whether or not he actually takes responsibility for his previous actions. One said that she would be "naturally skeptical" of whatever Armstrong says or does.

From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational — and then infamous — athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist's rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history. Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.

LANCE will be directed by Marina Zenovich, a filmmaker known for her biographical documentaries. She previously released projects about comedians Robin Williams and Robin Williams, as well as the infamous Roman Polanski. Zenovich won an Emmy for her first documentary about the director, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired.



LANCE's first part will debut on ESPN on Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET. The second will be shown the following Sunday on May 31. ESPN has been using the 9 p.m. time slot for The Last Dance, the documentary series focused on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The final two episodes will be shown on May 17.

The 30 for 30 series will continue throughout the summer. A documentary about Bruce Lee, Be Water, will follow LANCE and will air on Sunday, June 7. On June 14, former baseball stars Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire will be the center of a documentary, Long Gone Summer.