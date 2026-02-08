3 Ways to Watch the Super Bowl Tonight (Without Cable)

The Super Bowl is just a few hours away, and, if you’re like most people, you have no idea what channel currently has the rights to the big game and how that network’s streaming partnerships work.

If you’re really eager to watch the NFL’s championship game (and Bad Bunny’s halftime show), there are three easy (and legal) ways we recommend trying. Use any of these methods to watch the Super Bowl Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on NBC.

1. Watch the Super Bowl on NBC Using a Digital Antenna

It’s odd to have to explain this to people if you grew up with “bunny ear” antennas and “regular” TV, but lots of TV stations are still free to watch! In most areas, you don’t actually need a streaming service or cable to watch majors networks including CBS, ABC, Fox and the home of the 2026 Super Bowl, NBC.

All you need is a digital antenna, which you can buy at most major retailers for less than $20. No subscription fees ever! You just position the device to pick up over-the-air broadcast signals in your area and you can watch major broadcast networks — as well as lots of channels filled with re-runs of classic shows — for free, forever.

2. Stream the Super Bowl via Peacock

If you don’t have a digital antenna and don’t want to go grab one, you can just subscribe to Peacock. Since Comcast owns both Peacock and NBC, the company has set up NBC live feeds on the streaming service, as well as special tailgate/pre-game feeds.

3. Use a Live-TV Streaming Service to Watch the Super Bowl

If you just want a digital cable equivalent, you have lots of options, such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. They all offer free trials and prices vary wildly based on what you’re looking for.

Just remember: If you forget to cancel that free trial, you’re on the hook for a hefty monthly payment.