2024 CFP National Championship: Time Channel and How to Watch Michigan vs. Washington

The 2023 college football season ends tonight with one final game. The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston and will feature the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Michigan (14-0) is looking to win its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines made their way to the championship after finishing the regular season undefeated, shutting out Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game and defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals (Rose Bowl). Running back Blake Corum has been the anchor of the Michigan offense, rushing for 1,130 yards and 25 touchdowns in 14 games. Linebacker Junior Colson led the team with 89 tackles and two tackles for loss.

"We're honored to be here. We are going to have to play really good," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Sunday. "We're going to have to play really good. And I think our team is ready. Still, the hay is not in the barn. It never is for us. Still polishing. Still working. But super excited, super excited to watch our players go out there and compete tomorrow night."

Washington (14-0) is looking to win its first national title since the 1991 season. The Huskies reached the title game after going unbeaten during the regular season, beating Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship and getting past Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal game (Sugar Bowl). Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been a big reason the Huskies are playing for a national title as he's thrown for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns. He won the Maxwell Award, was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"Man, it's a dream come true," Penix said on Sunday, per 247Sports. "To be honest, I'm still wrapping my head around it. Just super blessed to be in this position. This is something you dream of as kids, coming to play for the National Championship. For us to be here right now, all the hard work and dedication that it took to get here, it's definitely shown and it's paid off. But obviously we've got to make it happen."