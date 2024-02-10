The Wild Cost of a 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, and fans are looking forward to seeing what commercials are featured during the championship game. But how much does it cost advertisers to land a commercial during the game that will air on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+?

Sportico recently reported companies paid $7 million to air a 30-second ad during the 2024 Super Bowl. John Bogusz told Sportico in August that the network had no issues selling air time to advertisers.

We are pacing well ahead of when we had the game last time," Bogusz said. For the 2023 Super Bowl, Fox tallied $650 million in ad sales. Bogusz said CBS is well on its way to surpassing that. In November, a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter that the game inventory for Super Bowl LVIII "is virtually sold out, pacing ahead of schedule."

But which brands will have commercials during the NFL's championship game? According to Brand Innovators, Drumstick will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad starring Eric Andre during the third quarter. "Last year we debuted our 'Another Day, Another Drumstick' campaign, and we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring America's favorite sundae cone to the biggest stage yet," Kerry Hopkins, Marketing Director Drumstick, said in a statement shared with Brand Innovators. "With the help of our beloved Dr. Umstick and his new friend, Eric Andre, we'll take viewers on a hilarious journey reminding them that any day is a good day for a Drumstick."

Oreo will return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade with a 30-second spot in the third quarter. "The OREO brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US, said in a statement shared with Brand Innovators. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for Milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming throughout the next year."