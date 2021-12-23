2022 NFL Pro Bowl: League Announces Rosters for AFC and NFC

The NFL Pro Bowl is back. After canceling last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. at Allegiant Stadium, and the rosters were announced this week. The game was set to take place in Las Vegas Last year, but once it was canceled, the NFL decided to make some big changes.
“Even amidst unparalleled change across the sports industry, we are excited to transition many of the signature components of the Pro Bowl-which will go virtual in Madden NFL 21– into a new innovative experience for our players and fans. We remain committed to using our Pro Bowl platform to empower fans to virtually celebrate the best players in the game,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events, said in a press release in November 2020. “Our partners at EA SPORTS and Verizon are uniquely positioned to help the NFL make the transformation of this high-profile event from live to virtual possible, and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver this unprecedented experience to fans.”
When it comes to players taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl, eight members of the Indianapolis Colts were selected to the All-Star game while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are bringing six. Here’s a look at the entire Pro Bowl roster.
Quarterbacks
AFC
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
NFC
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Running Backs
AFC
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (fullback)
NFC
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kyle Juszcyk, San Francisco 49ers (fullback)
Wide Reicevers and Tight Ends
AFC
Wide Receivers
Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight Ends
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
Wide Receivers
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight Ends
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Linemen
AFC
Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
NFC
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Linemen
AFC
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Linebackers
AFC
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Judon, New England Patriots
Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
NFC
Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Secondary
AFC
J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Specialists
AFC
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special teamer
Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Long snapper
Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Punter
A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
NFC
Placekicker
Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
Return specialist
Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
Special teamer
J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
Long snapper
Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
Punter
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys