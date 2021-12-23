2022 NFL Pro Bowl: League Announces Rosters for AFC and NFC

The NFL Pro Bowl is back. After canceling last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. at Allegiant Stadium, and the rosters were announced this week. The game was set to take place in Las Vegas Last year, but once it was canceled, the NFL decided to make some big changes.

“Even amidst unparalleled change across the sports industry, we are excited to transition many of the signature components of the Pro Bowl-which will go virtual in Madden NFL 21– into a new innovative experience for our players and fans. We remain committed to using our Pro Bowl platform to empower fans to virtually celebrate the best players in the game,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events, said in a press release in November 2020. “Our partners at EA SPORTS and Verizon are uniquely positioned to help the NFL make the transformation of this high-profile event from live to virtual possible, and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver this unprecedented experience to fans.”

When it comes to players taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl, eight members of the Indianapolis Colts were selected to the All-Star game while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are bringing six. Here’s a look at the entire Pro Bowl roster.

Quarterbacks

AFC

Justin Herbert﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

NFC

Aaron Rodgers﻿, Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Running Backs

AFC

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Nick Chubb﻿, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (fullback)

NFC

Dalvin Cook﻿, Minnesota Vikings

James Conner﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Juszcyk, San Francisco 49ers (fullback)

Wide Reicevers and Tight Ends





AFC

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Tight Ends

George Kittle﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive Linemen

AFC

Rashawn Slater﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Brown﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins﻿, Buffalo Bills

Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis Colts

Joel Bitonio﻿, Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland Browns

Corey Linsley﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

NFC

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith﻿, Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff﻿, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Kelce﻿, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive Linemen





AFC

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby﻿, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

DeForest Buckner﻿, Indianapolis Colts

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC

Nick Bosa﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Brian Burns﻿, Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Aaron Donald﻿, Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Allen﻿, Washington Football Team

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Linebackers

AFC

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joey Bosa﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Judon﻿, New England Patriots

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Denzel Perryman﻿, Las Vegas Raiders

NFC

Chandler Jones﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Micah Parsons﻿, Dallas Cowboys

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Secondary





AFC

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

Xavien Howard﻿, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward﻿, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Kevin Byard﻿, Tennessee Titans*

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Darius Slay﻿, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore﻿, New Orleans Saints



Quandre Diggs﻿, Seattle Seahawks*

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Specialists

AFC

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist

Devin Duvernay﻿, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long snapper

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

Punter

A.J. Cole﻿, Las Vegas Raiders

NFC

Placekicker

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams

Return specialist

Jakeem Grant﻿, Chicago Bears

Special teamer

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Long snapper

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

Punter

Bryan Anger﻿, Dallas Cowboys