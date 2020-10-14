NFL Cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Due to COVID-19 Concerns

✖

The Pro Bowl will not be played this season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2021 Pro Bowl Game is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Jan. 31. The NFL also announced the 2022 Pro Bowl has been awarded to Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl Game is not happening, but there will be Pro Bowl teams. "The NFL will continue to recognize the players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th," the league said in a statement." The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster."

Along with the Pro Bowl rosters, the NFL "will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season." The Pro Bowl is the latest NFL event to be canceled due to the pandemic, but the Super Bowl, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this upcoming February, will still happen.

The 2020 Pro Bowl was held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this past January. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-33 and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was named MVP after throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson, who won NFL MVP last year, was one of the 12 Ravens who played in the game.

"It was just like a whirlwind, just like (when) I won Heisman," Jackson said on the team's official website when talking about the Pro Bowl experience. "I was shocked at that. I was just surprised by everything. It's different than watching it on TV. It was like a little kid in a candy store. I just wanted to see everything, touch everything. I had fun." Tom Brady, Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen have the most Pro Bowl invitations with 14. The Pro Bowl has been held in various stadiums over the years, but Aloha Stadium in Hawaii has been the preferred choice as it was the host from 1980-2009, 2011-2014 and 2016.