2022 NBA Finals: Time, Channel and How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors Series

✖

It has come down to two NBA teams. The 2022 NBA Finals have arrived, and the Boston Celtics will take on the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. The Celtics are looking to win their 18th NBA championship overall, and the Warriors are looking to win their fourth title since 2015.

The first game of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday at 9 p.m ET. Game 2 will be played on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET while Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The fourth game will be played on Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET, and if necessary, the NBA Finals have dates and times set for Game 5 (Monday, June 13, 9 p.m. ET), Game 6 (Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m. ET) and Game 7 (Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET). All the games will air on ABC.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio.



The complete NBA Finals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VWsaVkmf9a — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 30, 2022

The Celtics are playing in their first NBA Finals since the 2009-10 season. Since then, the team has reached the playoffs every year since the 2013-14 season, but this year's team is making a special run with first-year coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum who finished the year with 26.9 points and eight rebounds per game.

"I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said in a press conference this week. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself, right. I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals."

The Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They missed the playoffs the last two seasons due to injuries, but now that they are healthy, the Warriors are looking to get back to being a dynasty. And for Stephen Curry, he's looking to win his fourth title, which would be as many as LeBron James.

"Everything that we all went through with this as the ultimate goal of getting back on this stage, the chance to play for another championship," Curry said during a press conference. "Klay [Thompson] coming off of unreal rehab journey. Broke my hand. Draymond [Green] was injured with a bunch of different stuff. We had a lot of young guys coming into the fold and trying to reclaim our chemistry as a core but also get those guys up to speed in how they can help us and help impact winning."