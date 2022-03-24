2022 March Madness Sweet 16: Time, Channel and How to Watch Thursday Games

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues on Thursday with the Sweet 16. Eight teams will battle to see who will play in the Elite Eight this weekend. The first game will start at 7:09 p.m. ET, and all four games will air either CBS or TBS.

The 7:09 p.m. ET game will be Gonzaga vs. Arkansas and will air on CBS. Gonzaga is looking to win its first championship after reaching the finals last year and in 2017. The Bulldogs are appearing in the Sweet 16 for the 12th time in their history and the fourth time since 2018. Arkansas is looking to win its first championship since 1994. This is the second consecutive year the Razorbacks are playing in the Sweet 16.

Villanova will face Michigan at 7:29 p.m. ET. on TBS. The Wildcats are no stranger to winning, as they have earned three national championships with the last one being in 2018. This is the 20th in its history Villanova is playing in the Sweet 16. Michigan is also a strong basketball program, winning the national title in 1989. The Wolverines have also played in six national championships games and have appeared in the Final Four eight times.

Duke will face Texas Tech at 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS. With this being Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at Duke, the team is looking to win another title to give Coach K a proper ending to his career. Since Krzyzewski started coaching at Duke in 1980, the Blue Devils have won five national championships and have appeared in the final four 12 times (16 times overall). Texas Tech is appearing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. In that year, the Red Raiders reached the national title game but lost to Virginia. They are looking to make it to the Elite Eight for the third time in school history.

The final game of the night is Arizona vs. Houston which will tip-off at 9:59 p.m. ET on TBS. Arizona is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and it’s their 20th appearance in the third round of the tournament. The Wildcats have played in four Final Fours and won the national title in 1997. Houston is looking to make another big run after reaching the Final Four last year. The Cougars haven’t won a national title but played in the title game in 1983 and 1984.