2022-23 NFL Playoffs: Time, Channel and How to Watch Super Wild Card Weekend Games

The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means it's now time for the playoffs. 12 teams have qualified for the postseason, and two of those teams will not play in the first round since they have a bye. This weekend marks the beginning of the road to Super Bowl LVII which takes place on Feb. 12. One notable player that will be competing this weekend is Tom Brady who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win two years ago. "Yeah, I feel there's a lot urgency naturally this week," he said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "Everyone knows what we're playing for; you're playing for a chance to move on. There's no, 'Oh, we were close,' or, 'It was almost there. Two more plays.' Look at two seasons ago – we ended up winning it all [and] there was a lot of really close plays. Last year, it comes down to plays at the end of the game that they made and we didn't." Here's a look at how to watch all the Super Wild Card Weekend games.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Saturday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox and FoxSports.com The Seahawks and 49ers have faced each other twice in the regular season, and the 49ers won both contests. The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL as they have won their last 10 games.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Photo: Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Saturday, Jan, 14, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock The Jaguars clinched a playoff spot last week by beating the Tennessee Titans and winning the AFC South. They are facing a Chargers team who have won their last four of five games.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills (Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ The Dolphins won last week after losing their last five games to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Bills are coming off an emotional game where they were playing for Damar Hamlin who collapsed during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings (Photo: David Berding/Getty Images)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports.com The Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Vikings are back in the playoffs after missing it the last two seasons.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Photo: Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock The Ravens will likely play without star quarterback Lamar Jackson who is dealing with a knee injury. The Bengals are looking to make the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Monday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+ Will this be the year the Dallas Cowboys get over the hump and reach their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season? Or will Brady get on another playoff run and win his eighth championship?