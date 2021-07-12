The 2021 ESPYS: See the Full List of Winners

By Brian Jones

The 2021 ESPYS have come and gone, and the stars came out on top. From Tom Brady to Naomi Osaka to Sasha Banks, some of the top athletes in the world were honored on Saturday night. While some of the winners couldn't be there in person, the ones who were in New York for the ceremony made sure their voices were heard.

Paige Bueckers, a basketball player from the University of Connecticut, won Best Female College Athlete on Saturday and devoted her acceptance speech to Black women. “With the light that I have now as a white woman who leads a Black-led sport and celebrated here, I want to shed a light on Black women,” Bueckers said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “They don’t get the media coverage that they deserve. They’ve given so much to the sport, the community and society as a whole and their value is undeniable.”

“To Maria Taylor, Robin Roberts, Maya Moore, Odicci Alexander," Bueckers continued. "To all the incredible Black women in my life and on my teams. To Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost, and to those names who are not yet learned, but I hope to share, I stand behind you and I continue to follow you, follow your lead and fight for you guys so I just want to say thank you for everything." Here's a list of all the winners from the 2021 ESPYS.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chris Nikic

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Maya Moore

Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Paige Bueckers, UConn basketball

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles

Best Play: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins

Best Game: NCAA men's Final Four: Gonzaga defeats UCLA 93-90

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards, breaks Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old triple-double record with 182

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama football

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Athlete, Men's Golf: Phil Mickelson

Best Athlete, Women's Golf: Sei Young Kim

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA national team

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1

Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal national team

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis: Novak Djokovic

Best Athlete, Women's Tennis: Naomi Osaka

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf

Julie Ertz opens up about extremoly motivated to succeed 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Best Coach: Tara VanDerveer

Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Best NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Best Jockey: Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With A Disability, Men's Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon

Best Athlete With A Disability, Women's Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball

Best Bowler: Tom Daugherty

