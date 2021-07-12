The 2021 ESPYS: See the Full List of Winners
The 2021 ESPYS have come and gone, and the stars came out on top. From Tom Brady to Naomi Osaka to Sasha Banks, some of the top athletes in the world were honored on Saturday night. While some of the winners couldn't be there in person, the ones who were in New York for the ceremony made sure their voices were heard.
Paige Bueckers, a basketball player from the University of Connecticut, won Best Female College Athlete on Saturday and devoted her acceptance speech to Black women. “With the light that I have now as a white woman who leads a Black-led sport and celebrated here, I want to shed a light on Black women,” Bueckers said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “They don’t get the media coverage that they deserve. They’ve given so much to the sport, the community and society as a whole and their value is undeniable.”
“To Maria Taylor, Robin Roberts, Maya Moore, Odicci Alexander," Bueckers continued. "To all the incredible Black women in my life and on my teams. To Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost, and to those names who are not yet learned, but I hope to share, I stand behind you and I continue to follow you, follow your lead and fight for you guys so I just want to say thank you for everything." Here's a list of all the winners from the 2021 ESPYS.
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chris Nikic
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Maya Moore
Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series
Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Paige Bueckers, UConn basketball
Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles
Best Play: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins
Best Game: NCAA men's Final Four: Gonzaga defeats UCLA 93-90
Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards, breaks Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old triple-double record with 182
Best College Athlete, Men's Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama football
Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Athlete, Men's Golf: Phil Mickelson
Best Athlete, Women's Golf: Sei Young Kim
Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA national team
Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1
Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal national team
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov
Best Athlete, Men's Tennis: Novak Djokovic
Best Athlete, Women's Tennis: Naomi Osaka
Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf
Best Coach: Tara VanDerveer
Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Best NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Best Jockey: Joel Rosario
Best Athlete With A Disability, Men's Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon
Best Athlete With A Disability, Women's Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball
Best Bowler: Tom Daugherty