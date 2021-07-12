The 2021 ESPYS: See the Full List of Winners

The 2021 ESPYS have come and gone, and the stars came out on top. From Tom Brady to Naomi Osaka to Sasha Banks, some of the top athletes in the world were honored on Saturday night. While some of the winners couldn't be there in person, the ones who were in New York for the ceremony made sure their voices were heard.

Paige Bueckers, a basketball player from the University of Connecticut, won Best Female College Athlete on Saturday and devoted her acceptance speech to Black women. “With the light that I have now as a white woman who leads a Black-led sport and celebrated here, I want to shed a light on Black women,” Bueckers said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “They don’t get the media coverage that they deserve. They’ve given so much to the sport, the community and society as a whole and their value is undeniable.”

“To Maria Taylor, Robin Roberts, Maya Moore, Odicci Alexander," Bueckers continued. "To all the incredible Black women in my life and on my teams. To Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost, and to those names who are not yet learned, but I hope to share, I stand behind you and I continue to follow you, follow your lead and fight for you guys so I just want to say thank you for everything." Here's a list of all the winners from the 2021 ESPYS.