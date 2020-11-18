2020 NBA Draft: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The 2020 NBA Draft is finally here. After being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the regular season being delayed, the NBA Draft will take place tonight, and it's the latest the draft has taken place in NBA history. And according to CBS Sports, this is the first time since 1975 the draft hasn't happened in June. Similar to the NFL Draft earlier this year, the NBA Draft will happen virtually, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Due to the NCAA 2019-2020 postseason being canceled, the draft is not as predictable as it has been in the past. The teams that have the first five picks in the draft are the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 1), Golden State Warriors (No. 2), Charlotte Hornets (No. 3), Chicago Bulls (No. 4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 5). If there is one thing that is certain, Anthony Edwards, guard from the University of Georgia, is expected to be one of the top three picks in the draft. He's considered the best player in the class and had a strong career with the Bulldogs, winning SEC Freshman of the Year and being named to the All-SEC Second Team.

However, Edwards had some interesting things to say to Alex Scarborough of ESPN recently. "I'm still not really into it," he says. "I love basketball, yeah. It's what I do." Edwards stated while noting that football is his first love. "Because you can do anything on the field. You can spike the ball. You can dance. You can do all types of disrespectful stuff." In the NBA, Edwards says, "you can't do any of that. You'll get fined."

Another prospect to watch is LaMelo Ball, a guard who played overseas this past season. He comes from a big basketball family as his older brother, Lonzo Ball, plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has another brother, LiAngelo Ball, who plays in the NBA G League. His father, LaVar Ball, is the founder of the merchandise company Big Baller Brand.

"I feel like I'm just the right man for it," LaMello Ball said to ESPN when talking about being the No. 1 overall pick. "Like I said, I feel like I'm born for this whole thing going on, so that's pretty much my answer right there."