2020 Heisman Trophy Presentation: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The 2020 College Football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to find out who was the best player this past year. The 2020 Heisman Trophy presentation takes place tonight and will be a little different from what it has been in recent years. Instead of having the ceremony in New York, it will take place at ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut studios due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

There are four 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists - Florida QB Kyle Trask, Alabama QB Mac Jones, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. Normally, a quarterback or running back wins the award, but Smith has a chance to break the trend. If the 22-year old wide receiver wins, he will be the third wide receiver and the first since Desmond Howard in 1991 to be a Heisman winner. And the odds are in his favor as he was recently named the AP College Football Player of the Year.

"Probably one of the most selfless guys that I've ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said when talking about Smith in December via 247Sports. "... I think that just shows what kind of person he is and what kind of teammate he is. The guy is one of the most popular guys on the team and also one of the leaders of the team that everybody looks up to because of the example that he sets every day and how he goes about his work."

Smith might be the best player in college football, but Jones is no slouch either. The 22-year old quarterback is a consensus All-American who recently won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He has led Alabama to an SEC title and an appearance in the national title game.

Trask is not playing for a national title, but the 22-year old quarterback had a strong 2020 season. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team after throwing for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. And Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and 2020 ACC Player of the Year, finished the season with 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five picks. In his career, Lawrence was named to the All-ACC team three times and led Clemson to a national title in 2018.