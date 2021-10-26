2 Children Dead After Tragic Drag Race Crash

Two children were killed Saturday afternoon in Kerrville, Texas after a vehicle taking part in a drag racing event lost control and hit spectators, according to CNN. The Kerrville Police Department released a statement that said a 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy died due to their injuries, and eight other people were injured.

“Four people were transported by air ambulances to treatment facilities,” the statement said. “A 26-year-old male was transported to Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin and is in unknown condition, a 27-year-old female was transported to University Medical Center in San Antonio and is in non-life-threatening critical condition, a 46-year-old female was also transported to University Medical Center in San Antonio and is in critical condition, and the 34-year-old male driver was transported to San Antonio Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two people were treated and released at the scene, and two children, a four-year-old male child and a three-month-old female child, were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations. Kerrville Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. This investigation is active and ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.” The event, Airport Race Wars 2, was taking place at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, which is 70 miles from San Antonio. Flyin Diesel Performance, an automotive business in Kerrville, organized the event and released a statement after the accident.

On behalf of the entire Flyin Diesel team, we extend our most sincere condolences to the families affected on Saturday’s event!” Flyin Desiel and Performance said. “We remain in prayer for strength and comfort through this difficult time. We are working with Kerrville Police Department and they have our full cooperation throughout this entire process. We do not have any more information than what Kerrville Police have posted.”

https://twitter.com/jimlefko/status/1452053289344946180?s=20

There were many people on social media to react to the accident. One person wrote: “I just cannot find the words to relay the pain we feel for everyone. Those who passed, those injured, the patrons and you. Our prayers for strength, forgiveness and love remain in our hearts. God bless you all.”

“I happened to be there with my brother and boyfriend,” another person added. “It was a scary sight to see.. I feel so bad for the people involved and the people affected by the incident.. prayers.”