'Tiger King': WWE Legend The Undertaker Weighs in On Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband

✖

Since the release of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, viewers have been weighing in on Carole Baskin. The rival of Joe Exotic has been the center of intrigue considering that her second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997. Many have voiced the opinion that Baskin killed Lewis, and now WWE star The Undertaker has joined that group.

The Undertaker was asked about Baskin during a recent interview with Nine Line Apparel. Does he believe that she murdered Lewis? The WWE star briefly hesitated before providing his opinion. "Yeah, yeah she chopped him up and fed him to the tigers. I'm sure," Taker said while the interviewers laughed.

Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? The Undertaker: “Yeah, she killed him ... she chopped him up and fed him to the tigers. I’m sure.” pic.twitter.com/uLwnqyaMeb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 13, 2020

"He is somewhat of an expert on death, so this should be enough evidence to lock her up," one Twitter user wrote after watching the interaction. There were many others that believed this was the case. In fact, the interviewers from Nine Line Apparel even said that The Undertaker would know for sure if Lewis was murdered because of his name.

While the WWE legend believes that Baskin killed her second husband and fed him to tigers, this has not been proven true. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department is still investigating Lewis' disappearance and is hopeful that the new focus on the Baskin could result in another lead surfacing.

"I'm extremely suspicious, but not just of her – of this whole circle here," Sheriff Chad Chronister said to TMZ, referencing the numerous subjects of the docuseries. "Extremely suspicious. Like I said, I don't want to allude to the fact, or insinuate, that she's our person of interest and this is who we're focusing on. I'm not comfortable saying that yet."

Chronister also revealed that he believes multiple people were involved in Lewis' disappearance. He referenced previous situations when discussing the potential homicide with TMZ. Chronister did not specifically name Baskin as the subject, but he is hoping that the second party will come forward and provide further details.

"There's normally not one person that commits a homicide. It's always a couple people. And this had to be extremely planned out, this had to be well thought out," Chronister said. "There's someone else involved in this. There's someone who was paid to do it. There's someone who helped do it. I'm hoping that person wants to come and get this off their chest and help law enforcement do the right thing. And you start talking about different things with immunity, you know, deals are cut. And listen, every deal's on the table right now. Help us solve this case."