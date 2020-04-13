NFL Fans Devastated After Tarvaris Jackson Dies in a Car Accident at 36

The NFL is hurting after learning former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car accident on Sunday night. He was 36 years old, and he was currently working as a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Before entering the NFL, Jackson played college football at Arkansas and Alabama State. "The Montgomery, Alabama, native began his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State in 2003," his coach bio at Tennessee State reads. "As a Hornet, Jackson completed 516 passes in 955 attempts for 7,397 yards, throwing for 64 touchdowns, rushing for 11 touchdowns. He served as the team captain his senior season and was selected as an All-SWAC performer in 2005, leading ASU to the SWAC Championship. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Troy University in Psychology in 2014. Jackson is married to Lakitta Jackson and has three children – Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson." Jackson was drafted by the Vikings in the second round back in 2006. He played in 59 games with 34 starts, and the majority of those starts came during the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Jackson was the Seahawks starting quarterback one year before Russell Wilson took over. And fans had a lot to say about the death of Jackson.

NFL Pays Tribute We are saddened to share the passing of former Vikings, Seahawks, and Bills QB Tarvaris Jackson. He was 36. 🙏 (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/04K6xSp2bB — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2020 Once the NFL learned the news of Jackson, it released a statement. Jackson was not the best quarterback during his time in the league, but he had his share of success, including earning a Super Bowl win as a member of the Seahawks in 2013.

Made History When remembering Tarvaris Jackson today please remember him as “former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson” and know he actually played in Super Bowl XLVIII (the only backup QB to actually play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years) thank you and RIP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2020 Warren Sharp shared an interesting fact about Jackson that most NFL fans wouldn't know. He was not the starting QB in the Super Bowl, but because the Seahawks blew out the Denver Broncos, Jackson was able to play, and he became the first backup QB in 20 years to play in the big game.

Sad Day in Montgomery RIP to a Montgomery legend Tarvaris Jackson @CoachTJack7 Sad day in the city... pic.twitter.com/H0xBECiTRN — Coach Reggie Jackson (@CoachJack10) April 13, 2020 This coach is remembering Jackson for the impact he made in Montgomery, Alabama. Jackson grew up in the area, and he attended Alabama State, which is located in the area. It's safe to say the entire city is paying tribute to Jackson.

B.J. Daniels Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND 🧠 to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family! — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020 Former Seahawks quarterback B.J. Daniels played with Jackson and, he admired the way the Alabama State alum carried himself. During that time, Jackson was the most experienced QB on the roster, and he did what he could to help the team win. It worked as the team won the championship in 2013.

Highlights Former Vikings/Seahawks/Bills QB Tarvaris Jackson has passed away at the age of 36. Here are some of the Montgomery, Alabama natives highlights during his 10 year career. #RIP pic.twitter.com/jggqzhDX8M — Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) April 13, 2020 Here's a look at some of Jackson's NFL highlights. He was not the flashiest of quarterbacks, and he wasn't the most consistent. But he was athletic, he had a strong arm, and it led to exciting plays like these.

Bad 2020 2020 keeps getting worse. Tarvaris Jackson died at the age of 36 from a car accident last night. Tragic #RIP 😭 @NFL @7tjackson pic.twitter.com/o9GN2BA5Wh — On and Off the Field (@OnandOfftheFie2) April 13, 2020 This Twitter user is not a fan of 2020. With Kobe Bryant dying, the coronavirus pandemic, and now Jackson, there are plenty of people who would like to push the reset button on 2020 or just skip the remaining months of the year to get to 2021.