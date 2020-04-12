Triple H Reveals How Vince McMahon Would Make Him 'Uncomfortable' When He Started Dating Now-Wife Stephanie

✖

Professional wrestler Triple H once took part in a fake marriage storyline in which he and Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, were "together." This wrestling storyline took place in 1999, but Triple H and Stephanie actually began dating a year later before tying the knot in 2003. Years later, he is revealing that McMahon would make him uncomfortable during the early portions of the relationship.

Speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Triple H provided some details about his relationship with Stephanie, who is WWE's chief brand officer. He didn't fully explain how McMahon would attempt to make him uncomfortable, only saying that the organization's executive just found it funny. It didn't even matter that McMahon and Triple H had worked together behind the scenes for years following the departure of several writers. McMahon still found joy in making his employee and future son-in-law very uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

"It was a unique experience. If you've ever met Vince, any situation like that is a unique experience," Triple H said. "At some point, I should write a book just about that aspect of it! As we begin to have a relationship and that begins to grow, there's every awkward moment that you could imagine that everybody has.

"That first dinner at your girlfriend's at her parents' house, except I've been working with her dad for all these years. Just making it as uncomfortable for me as humanly possible just because he thinks it's funny! There's just so many humorous moments in all of that, but it's wonderful."

Triple H and Stephanie have remained together and have brought three children into the world. They have three daughters — Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn. They have also continued to be heavily involved in all aspects of WWE and are still working as on-screen characters. Triple H is aware of the effect that he and Stephanie have on the business, and he believes that they make a top-tier team.

"One of the things that I think is great for us, Steph and I, we often say from a team standpoint, there's nothing we can't accomplish and I think that's how we look at it. Whether it's the business or anything else, we work together and I think it's a great one-two punch," Triple H said. "Unbelievable strengths that she has and things that she's far better at than I am, and then there's things that I bring to the table that aren't necessarily her forte."