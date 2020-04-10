UFC 249: Fans Lose It After Event Is Canceled by Disney, ESPN Due to Coronavirus Fears

UFC President Dana White was ready to host UFC 249 despite the coronavirus outbreak. But when it was all said and done, Disney and ESPN pulled the plug on the event, and it has led to future UFC fights being put on hold. White spoke to ESPN about UFC 249, and he said he was told to shut it down. "We've been fighting non-stop all day and all night since this pandemic started to put on this event on April 18," White said. "Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level of ESPN. One thing that I've said since we've started our relationship with ESPN is that it's been an incredible one, it's been an amazing partnership, ESPN has been very good to us. The powers that be there have asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday." White continued: "We're ready to go, and one thing I need to point out is that Tachi Palace out in California, the Indian reservation, has had our back this whole time, has stood their ground and was willing to do this fight, and lemme tell you this, when the world gets back to normal, the California event will be at Tachi Palace. I appreciate them standing with me in this thing." Here's what fans have to say about the event being canceled.

No Island So we don’t get a private island then... pic.twitter.com/1uEKJP25OI — Saskia Boogman (@shesSauced) April 10, 2020 It looked like UFC was going to have the fight on April 18, as White was able to secure a private island. He told ESPN: "I'll tell you this, I'm this close to getting a deal done. "So this place where this fight is going to be on April 18 I have locked up for two months, so I'm going to continue to pump fights out. I also secured an island. I've got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now. We're going to do all of our international fights on this island."

Happy Fan Thank god. Inexcusable to hold any sporting events right now. — uncle peter (@sinatraswinery) April 9, 2020 This fan is very happy that UFC has canceled UFC: 249. All other sports have postponed their events for the time being, and this fan is more focused on everyone staying safe and staying healthy. UFC and all other sports will return soon.

Thanks ESPN That’s for nothing @espn. Trash pic.twitter.com/szdu2zY5X3 — 4th And Long (@FourthLongRadio) April 9, 2020 It's clear this fan wanted to see some UFC action. ESPN probably didn't want to make the decision to call off the event, but the priority for the network and the country is making sure everyone who is healthy stays that way.

Big Win for Khabib Khabib takes the biggest W ever — mma100 (@Mma100I) April 9, 2020 UFC 249 was supposed to feature Khabib Nurmagomedov facing Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, and he's currently stuck in Russia due to travel restrictions. He also said UFC 249 likely won't happen. With him being 28-0, it looks like Nurmagomedov will remain undefeated and champion for a while.

The Future Well look at the bright side, we are going to get Khabib vs Tony and Conor vs Justin in the future. — Gambit (@mma_gambit) April 9, 2020 This fan is taking the cancellation in stride because he knows UFC will return in the near future. And when it does, fans will be treated to two of the top fights this year. There's no telling when UFC will come back, but it's likely they will try to return sometime this summer.

Delete ESPN pic.twitter.com/XOBU5FhaQt — Bobson Dugnutt (@Dugnutts) April 9, 2020 It looks like this fan will not be following ESPN anymore. Again, ESPN made the decision because the network was looking out for the fighters and everyone involved in the league. That said, one sports league is still going on strong.