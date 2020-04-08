WWE's WrestleMania 36 Breaks Viewership, Social Media Records

✖

WrestleMania 36 was a huge success for WWE. This week, the company announced the show is now the most social event in WWE history, bringing in a total of 13.8 million social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, which was a 57 percent increase from WrestleMania 35. It was also announced WrestleMania 36 set viewership records with more than 967 million video views from the WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, which is an increase of 20 percent from last year.

One of the reasons WrestleMania 36 was watched by many was the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The match took place at a cemetery, and The Undertaker came way with the win. The match was so popular, Styles' Wikipedia page was edited to make him dead. The Undertaker continues to be one of the top performers at WrestleMania, recording a 25-2 record, with the only losses coming against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Another reason people were watching WrestleMania was former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. He started off as the host of the show, and when it was all said and done, he became the 24/7 Champion. After WrestleMania, Gronk wrote on Instagram: "AND NEW @WWE 24/7 CHAMP! GRONK! #Wrestlemania 36 as the host and the new 24/7 champ!!! Sorry Mojo! Love you bro! But I could not pass up the opportunity to win gold at Wrestlemania! Especially my dangerous high voltage dive from the ceiling!"

WWE is the only sport that continues to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have received criticism for putting the wrestlers in danger of getting sick, but Triple H explained why they decided to move forward with the show.

"We find ourselves in the unique position of one of the few sort of entertainment sporting events where we're live and can do this in a different manner," he said in an interview with CBS Sports. "We're not flying an entire team to different locations against a different team and having to fly crew and staff all over and mix people together. We can do this in our Performance Center, we can bring in individual talents, we can work with the CDC and medical community to give them the best medical advice and screening possible to do this safely. Even in parameters of bringing talent in in waves as we're doing with WrestleMania, having matches take place, bringing talent in, having them do their bit of the performance and then leave and not be there for the entire thing so we don't have to risk as many people being in the same place at the same time.