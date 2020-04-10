WWE's The Revival Officially Released From Company

✖

The Revival, former WWE tag team champions are now free agents. On Friday, WWE announced The Revival have been released from their contracts. In the statement, WWE said: "Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The Revival consist of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. As mentioned by our sister site, ComicBook.com, Dawson's contract was reported to expire sometime in April, while Wilder's contract was set to expire 10 weeks later as he was dealing with an injury. Last month, Fightful reported WWE stopped paying Dawson and Wilder because they have already earned the guaranteed money on their contracts. The report stated: "Multiple sources within WWE have heard that The Revival either weren't getting paid, or that it was "extremely scaled back" because they've already exceeded their downside guarantees."

WWE was trying to re-sign The Revival for months. Both Wilder and Dawson were offered around $1 million, but they reportedly turned them down, as they were looking to leave. It's possible the duo could go to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as they have been working an online feud with the Young Bucks. One of the things WWE tried to do is get them in a dream match with WWE Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat. One member of Harlem Heat, Booker T, had a lot to say about the match.

"A fight is one thing, a match is something totally different. I think these guys look at me and my brother like we're two jabronies that ain't ready to fight," Booker said during an episode of his podcast in January. "These guys talking about a match. Me and my brother ain't off to wrestling nobody right now. But if they talking about a fight? I'm down. I ain't got time to putting on my trunks and boots and trying to dress up like one of these guys on the roster. I'm a businessman. These guys (are) trying to make a name for themselves, and they trying to do that at the expense of Booker T and Stevie Ray. I ain't no chump and I ain't backing out of no fight anytime soon.

He continued: "Dawson, Wilder. You want us? You might want to rethink that because you could be about to ruin your careers. I would question myself if I was you two, as far as wanting to wake up a sleeping giant, Think about it."

Wilder and Dawson won the Raw Tag Team Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. They also won the NXT Tag Championship, making them the first team in WWE history to win the tag team triple crown.