Hulk Hogan Says 'Maybe We Don't Need a Vaccine' in Controversial Instagram Post

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan recently drew attention to his Instagram account when he suggested that "maybe we don't need a vaccine" for COVID-19. He wrote this while comparing the pandemic to the plagues that impacted Egypt in the Bible's book of Exodus. Hogan also said that people should take the time of isolation and focus on Jesus instead of the "distractions of the world."

"Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH," Hogan wrote on Instagram. "In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, 'you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church.'

"'If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land,'" Hogan continued. The post — shared on both Instagram and Twitter — led to several arguments on Monday morning and into the afternoon.

Some fans completely agreed with Hogan's message while others had a very different stance. Those that responded proceeded to argue about the pandemic and whether or not it was actually caused by something other than science. Although a few did make jokes about worshipping their student loans in hope that they would be taken away as well.

The coronavirus has affected the entire world and there have been more than 1.4 million confirmed cases. More than 81,000 of those that have contracted the virus have died while another 300,759 have fully recovered. The United States sits atop the list of countries with confirmed cases after more than 386,000 people have tested positive. Spain, Italy, France and Germany all have more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

China, the country where the coronavirus was first transmitted to humans, currently reports more than 81,000 confirmed cases. However, the country reports that only 3,331 people have died and that just 32 new cases have been reported. For comparison, the United States has 19,567 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon.