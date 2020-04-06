Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Bingeing 'Last Chance U' While Self-Quarantined

✖

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has become a fan of one of the top sports docuseries on television. The Seinfield and Veep actress recently talked to Jimmy Kimmel about binge-watching shows, and she revealed she became a fan of Last Chance U, which takes a look at junior college football. However, before she talked about Last Chance U, Louis-Dreyfus explained she got into the show because of her love of the series Cheer, which is produced by the same group.

"First of all, pre-corona, I was watching that docuseries on Netflix called Cheer," she said. Louis-Dreyfus then asked Kimmel if he's seen Cheer, and he said he "saw a little bit of it," while also saying "it's not for me." Louis-Dreyfus went on to say: "The same people made a show about community college football called Last Chance U. It's heartbreaking and fabulous. And you'll like it because it's football. I hate football, and I liked it." Kimmel said he'll check the show out since he hasn't seen it.

Last Chance U started airing in 2016. The first two seasons of the show took a look at East Mississippi Community College, and it featured several college athletes that have been in trouble but looking to get back on track. Buddy Stephens is the head coach, and he is one of the most successful junior college football coaches in history, winning five national titles in the last nine seasons.

The last two seasons of Last Chance U took a look at Independence Community College, and they were led by head coach Jason Brown, who forced to resign after his remarks towards a player. Brown then went to social media to reveal the reason he's leaving the team. He wrote via FTW: "Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment."

Due to the success of the show, a scripted series based on the first two seasons is in the works , according to Deadline. Courtney Cox is set to star in the show, and she will play the role of Brittany Wagner, who was an academic advisor at EMCC. She became a star for motivating the athletes to reach their potential academically. Cox is also an executive producer as well as Michael Strahan.