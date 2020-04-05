Donald Trump Shares Message for Little League Baseball Players Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball both postponed the start of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Little League was similarly affected in that the season's start has been pushed to an unknown date. President Donald Trump has since reached out to the players with a message about getting them back onto the baseball fields.

Trump posted a series of messages on Twitter Saturday afternoon, calling for the players to "hang in there." The pandemic has resulted in several stay at home orders, as well as businesses and tourist destinations being closed. Younger baseball players have been unable to take part in the annual spring and summer pastime due to remaining in self-quarantine. Team practices and games are no longer possible.

"To all of our youth who are missing the start of their @LittleLeague seasons, hang in there! We will get you back out on the fields, and know that you will be playing baseball soon...." Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

"We will get through this together, and bats will be swinging before you know it. In the meantime, take care of mom and dad, and know that this will not be forever! @littleleagueceo," he continued.

This message to Little League players around the world was sent following Trump's meeting with the commissioners from major sports leagues. The coronavirus has impacted the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, and NASCAR among others. Some organizations delayed their upcoming events while others halted the season in light of safety concerns.

Similarly, the Little League Board of Directors recommended that all of the Little League programs pause in order to help "flatten the curve." They recommended postponing the season until at least May 11, but that date will be addressed further in the coming weeks.

"We recognize that this is the heart of the traditional Little League season, and we share in the great disappointment that many are feeling surrounding this additional pause in the 2020 season," the organization said in a statement. "However, it is our hope that by doing this, we will all play a small, but important part in flattening the curve in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to consult with appropriate medical advisors, government health officials and our volunteer leaders around the world, and we are committed to doing the best we can for the safety and well-being of our players, families, volunteers, and fans."

When players can return to the field is currently unknown. Trump expressed the desire to have the NFL season start on time in September, but medical experts are unsure if this is realistic. The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told NFL Media that widespread testing would have to be available before the league could contemplate playing a full 16-game schedule.

(Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)