Luka Doncic, Mavericks Guard, Posts Racist Video, Quickly Apologizes

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic recently shared a video that featured racism toward Albanians. The 21-year-old reportedly did not comprehend the video that he shared and quickly deleted it after receiving considerable criticism. Doncic has since apologized for his mistake.

"sorry about the video i posted!! didn’t see the bad world !! i would never share something like that," Doncic tweeted on March 31. He also reached out to Deni Hoxha, one of the many that called out the Mavericks player for posting the video. The Albanian-born Hoxha posted a screenshot of their DMs and showed that Doncic had apologized for the video. He also explained that reconciliation between Serbia and Albania is "the only way forward."

Mavericks player Luka Doncic shared by mistake a video with racist remarks towards Albanians. Thank you Luka for your apology 🙏 I believe you. Reconciliation between our nations is the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/bMV3BduHvs — Deni Hoxha (@Deni_Hoxha) April 1, 2020

There were some Twitter users that didn't believe that Doncic was sorry for posting the video. They pointed out that he has a Serbian father and wrote that he's "Serbian in his heart." However, these comments were in the majority. Many others were happy to see that the young NBA player had apologized and reached out to Hoxha.

"Luka is a class act person and humanist. My favorite player in the NBA and I am glad you were able to clear the confusion and support Luka," one person wrote on Twitter. Others added that Doncic is a "class act" for recognizing his mistake and posting an apology so quickly.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak bringing a halt to the NBA, Doncic was in the midst of a standout season for the Mavericks. The 21-year-old was named to the 69th NBA All-Star Game, where he joined with LeBron James' team. He became just the third Maverick to start an All-Star Game, joining Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996).

Doncic was on the court for 54 games prior to the season being suspended. He averaged 28.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting. He also averaged 9.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.9 triples per game. This followed up a 2018-19 season in which Doncic was named as the Kia Rookie of the Year at the annual NBA Awards. He received 98 out of a possible 100 first-place votes.

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)