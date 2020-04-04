Kia 'Awesome Kong' Stevens, WWE Alum and 'GLOW' Star, Reveals Her Aunt Died of Coronavirus

Wrestler Kia Stevens, known under her ring name as Awesome Kong, revealed on Twitter Saturday afternoon her aunt Lula died after contracting the coronavirus. Stevens, 42, said her aunt already survived cancer and she promised to continue telling stories about her life. The wrestler, whose other ring names include Khaema and Margaret, also plays Tamme "TheWelfare Queen" on Netflix's GLOW.

"My aunt Lula (pictured sitting) died of #Covid_19 today," Stevens tweeted, alongside a photo of her and her family with Lula. "One of strongest willed women I'd ever known. Survivor of cancer, her will & determination was incredible. They don't make'em like that anymore Lula, I'll keep you alive in retelling of the outrageous stories of your life."

Fans quickly shared their condolences with Stevens, as did wrestler Dixie Carter-Salinas. "Oh Kia, I'm so sorry. Prayers for your family during this difficult time," Carter-Salinas wrote.

"So sorry for your loss," one fan wrote. Another added, "I'm so sorry. Keep telling those stories. She'll live forever."

On Friday, Stevens shared a plea with younger fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"Trying to get my young nephews to take Covid19 seriously. Their mother, my sister, has serious health issues (CHF,etc) & they insist on bringing company over to 'kick it,'" she tweeted. "Get it together young people. Even if YOU feel like you're invincible, protect others! #SocialDistancing."

Stevens is signed with All Elite Wrestling and started her wrestling career in 2002 after appearing in a reality show. Her career began in Japan, where she found success before U.S. wrestling companies became interested in signing her. Stevens has performed with several promotions over the years, including the WWE.

Since 2017, Stevens has starred in Netflix's GLOW, a series inspired by the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling circuit. The show is executive produced by Orange Is The New Black's Jenji Kohan, and stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. Stevens was promoted to the main cast for Seasons 2 and 3. A fourth and final season is in the works.

There are now more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. More than 8,000 people have died.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images