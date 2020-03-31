Remembering Reggie Bush's Headline-Grabbing Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Reggie Bush will be remembered as one of the most exciting running backs in NFL and college football history. However, with Bush being a star running back with the USC Trojans and the New Orleans Saints, it has led to him dating notable celebrities, and the one that stands out the most is Kim Kardashian. The two dated for three years, and they were one of the hottest couples in Holywood. Both Bush and Kardashian have moved on as both are now married and both have kids.

Bush made a name for himself during his time at USC. It was in 2004 when fans started to really take notice of Bush, rushing for 908 yards and six touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2005, Bush won the Heisman Trophy (which he vacated) after rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while recording 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bush was then drafted by the Saints No. 2 overall in 2006. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2008 and he helped the Saints win the Super Bowl in 2009. Bush also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before calling it a career in 2017.

Here's a close look at Bush's relationship with Kardashian.