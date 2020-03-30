'Tiger King': Shaquille O'Neal Reached out to Jeff Lowe Following Netflix Series' Premiere

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has taken over the country as it's the most-watched show on Netflix. And one of the shows biggest fans (literally) reached out to one of the stars shortly after the limited docuseries premiered. Shaquille O'Neal contacted Jeff Lowe who is the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and Lowe posted a photo of him face timing the NBA legend on the park's Facebook page.

"One of the nicest guys in the World. Shaq facetime’d a few minutes ago to see how we were doing and if we need anything," the Facebook page stated. "We love you too buddy." Shaq is looking out for Lowe who is not portrayed as a good guy on Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Lowe took over ownership of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park due to Joe Exotic having financial issues and going to prison for plotting to kill Carole Baskin who is the owner of Big Cat Rescue. The series takes time to suggest Lowe may have manipulated his way to getting ownership of the zoo and it also shows him working with federal agents to build a case against Exotic. Lowe watched the show with his fiancee, Lauren Dropla, and he was happy with the final product.

"Lauren and I just finished watching the Tiger King. Overall, we think they did a good job," Lowe wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post on the zoo's page. "A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent Readers Digest version, telling the story of a sick, twisted animal abuser. Joe Exotic. When i agreed to be involved in this docuseries I was slightly concerned that by Son's Of Anarchy lifestyle might be too much for the average person to handle. I make no apologies for living my life to the fullest extent. Bu those concerns completely vanished when I saw the segment on Doc Antle, Joe's Messiah and role model. Even I was like, [what the f—]?"

Along with being the top show on Netflix, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is also receiving praise from critics as it has a 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes Per Netflix media page, the show is described like this: "Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo."