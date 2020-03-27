Utah Jazz Players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell Cleared of Coronavirus

✖

Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are 100 percent healthy. After testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, the Jazz announced on Friday that Gobert and Mitchell have been cleared of COVID-19. It was also announced all Jazz players and been cleared after being in quarantine for two weeks.

"Fourteen days after being tested for COVID-19, all Utah Jazz players and staff have completed their respective periods of isolation and quarantine and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health," the Jazz said on the team's official website. "The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

"Jazz players had been in quarantine or isolation since the last-minute postponement of their game in Oklahoma City and the NBA’s subsequent suspension on March 11."

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus and when he found out the news, he went to social media to apologize for not taking the disease seriously.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," he said. "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive and when he went on Good Morning America to talk about his experience, he said he didn't have any symptoms such as a dry cough or fever.

"I'm asymptomatic. I don't have any symptoms," he added. "I could walk down the street. If it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part the virus: you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they're going up to."

Gobert's positive test led to the NBA suspending the season. It's unclear when the league will return to action, but it could start sometime in June or July at the earliest.