UFC's Jon Jones Arrested for DWI, Negligent Use of a Firearm

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested in New Mexico for alleged aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm early Thursday morning, according to ESPN. Jones was also charged with possession of an open container and no proof of insurance. He was released from custody later Thursday morning.

According to the complaint, a police officer responded to the sound of a single gunshot around 12:58 a.m. on Thursday morning. The officer saw a black jeep with a man inside the vehicle in the driver's seat who was later identified as Jones. Another person was outside the vehicle by the passenger-side door. It was reported the officer saw an open bottle of alcohol behind the passenger seat and Jones said he didn't know where the gunshot sound came from. Another officer was called and Jones was then arrested after a DWI investigation. The Jeep was searched after it was towed and a handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," Albuquerque PD director of communications Gallegos said. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."

Jones is the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. His last fight was in February and he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 via unanimous decision. After the fight, Jones revealed how challenging the fight was for him.

"I wasn't always confident that I was winning the fight," Jones said per the New York Post. "I was confident that I wasn't going to give up or slow down. I think I displayed the difference between a champion and an extraordinary contender. Something special happens when it's time for the champion to present himself, and you guys saw it tonight in the fifth round."

Jones' win drew some backlash on social media.

"48-47 Reyes. No dog in the fight personally," another Twitter user wrote the day after the bout. "Seemed pretty clear. Jones moving forward and getting popped for 3 rounds. Dom getting tired and giving the last two away. Dom did more damage (post fight was evident). Output and damage should have been enough."

Jones has an MMA career record of 26-1. His only loss came in 2009 when he fell to Matt Hamill via disqualification.