Former College Basketball Star Lee Green, 49, Dies From Coronavirus

Lee Green, a former basketball star at St. John's, died on Monday after battling coronavirus according to the New York Post. He was 49 years old. Former teammate and close friend Lamont Middleton reported the news to the New York Post, saying he was, "My brother, my teammate, it's kind of hard. "Cool guy. Everywhere he went Lee had a smile. He had a big personality."

"He was our defensive lockdown guy," St. John’s director of sports medicine and longtime head trainer Ron Linfonte said. "He could score if he needed to. He was one of the guys who really relished the role of 'Give me your best player and I'll lock him down.' He sacrificed his offense a lot for the good of the team, and he was everybody's favorite."

Green was a member of St. John's from 1991-1994 and the team went to the NCAA tournament twice during his time there. After his time in basketball was over, Green became a police officer in Brooklyn and he was also a DJ with "El Dorado" being his stage name.

"To tell you the truth," St. John's alum Sterling Nunnally said, "it's scary, because it's like nobody knows what’s going on. You turn around, one day you’re talking to somebody and the next day they’re not there anymore."

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread all over the world. According to worldometer.info, there are 48,720 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. with 588 deaths as of this writing. The state of New York has the most coronavirus cases with 25,655 and 183 deaths. Coronavirus, which is also called COVID-19, was first discovered in Wuhan, China.

"This virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China," the CDC said on its official website. "The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person-to-person. It’s important to note that person-to-person spread can happen on a continuum. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community ('community spread') in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected."