Tom Brady's Contract Photo Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers Has Fans Weighing In

Tom Brady has made it official. On Friday, the former New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to share a photo of himself signing his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will not only be joining a new team after spending the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, but he will also be playing in a different conference as the Bucs are members of the NFC.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote on Instagram. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the [Buccaneers] for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1."

