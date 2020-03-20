Rob Gronkowski Will Host WWE WrestleMania: 'It’s Official!'

Rob Gronkowski is ready to take over WWE. Earlier this week, the former New England Patriots tight end, took to Twitter to announce he will be the host of WrestleMania. Gronk will be part of history as the show will be a two-night event, starting on April 4 and ending on April 5. It will also take place at multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

"WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5," the press release stated. "The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days. WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Gronkowski was close to signing a deal with WWE. Last week, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley announced that Gronk will be on Friday Night SmackDown this Friday.

"I talked to Gronk earlier today and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true, baby," Rawley said. "And whereas nothing is officially signed, what is official is that next week Friday night live on SmackDown, Rob Gronkowski himself will be in the house. Yes, he will be here. He'll talk about everything that's on his mind. But hey check this out. Gronk will be here. Mojo will be here. And we're gonna be hyped, so everybody get hyped."

It's likely the three-time Super Bowl champion will be talking about his hosting gig at WrestleMania. But will he compete in the match in the near future? Last, year, Gronkowski talked about pro wrestling and he said he said he would love to take part in a match. However, he's not looking to do it full-time.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," he said in August per ESPN. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that."