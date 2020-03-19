Peter Whittingham, Soccer Star, Dead at 35 After Suffering Severe Head Injuries

Peter Whittingham, an English soccer star, died after suffering severe head injuries from an accidental fall. He was 35 years old. Whittingham was known for his time at Ashton Villa and Cardiff City, with the club later announcing the news. He died at the University Hospital of Wales on Thursday after the accident took place on March 7.

"We are heartbroken," Cardiff City said in a statement. "The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

"First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."

There were a number of soccer clubs that reacted to the news.

"Terribly sad news, and the thoughts of all at Scunthorpe United are with Peter's family at this sad time," Scunthorpe United responded on Twitter.

"Everyone at Arsenal sends their condolences," Arsenal wrote. "Our thoughts are with Peter's family, friends and all connected to him after learning of this incredibly tragic news. May he rest in peace."

"Heart-breaking news, the thoughts of all of us at Sheffield Wednesday are with Peter's family and friends," Sheffield Wednesday wrote.

The South Wales Police released a statement on Wednesday and it said that Whittingham's injury was caused by an accidental fall down the stairs while he was out with friends at a pub on March 7. He was put on life support and did not gain consciousness before he died, according to Yahoo.

Whittingham was a member of Ashton Villa from 2003-2007. He made a name for himself when he joined Cardiff City in 2007, recording 98 goals in 459 appearances. He helped the team reach the 2008 FA Cup final and the 2012 League Cup final.