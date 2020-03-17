New England Patriots Fans Go Ballistic After Tom Brady Announces Departure From Team

By Brian Jones

Tom Brady made it official in terms of his status with the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the four-time Super Bowl MVP announced he's leaving the Patriots after being with the team for 20 years. Brady wrote a long note and he thanked the team, fans and community for their support. As for where he will play in 2020, Brady has yet to make a decision, but there are a few teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round back in 2000. He started his career as a backup QB for Drew Bledsoe before he suffered an injury during the 2001 season. Brady took over and his dominance began as he led the team to a Super Bowl win that year. He would go on to lead the Pats to Super Bowl victories during the 2003 and 2004 seasons and he would only get better as the years passed by.

Brady was able to earn Super Bowl victories again in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and he has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.

The question is how are Patriots fans taking the news? Scroll down to find out.

Can't be Real

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports can't process the fact Brady will no longer be a member of the Patriots. How he's feeling is how most Patriots fans are feeling now because of what Brady has done during his time in New England. 

St. Patrick's Day

NBA reporter Tom Habestroth points out Brady made the announcement on St. Patrick's Day. We're not sure if Brady meant to make the announcement on the holiday because with free agency starting on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary QB just wanted to put the speculation to rest. 

Final Runout

This fan shared a video of Brady in his final game with the Patriots. Because he's still able to play at a high level, fans figured he was going to retire as a Patriot. However, Brady might want another challenge before he calls it a career. 

Just Hurts

This fan has been watching Brady as the Pats QB since he was young and no longer being part of the team is not an easy pill to swallow. What's going be really strange is seeing Brady in another uniform because nobody thought that was going to happen. 

For the Kids

This fan wanted Brady to stay so his kids could continue to live in New England. But in all seriousness, Brady had an unprecedented run and it's going to be hard for any player to match what he has done so far. 

Lighting in a Bottle

What Brady established in New England is what NFL teams thrive for. It's one thing to go on a run and win a Super Bowl, but Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in his 20 seasons and winning six of them. There are teams that are still looking to reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

Brady to Robert Kraft

Patriots owner Robert Kraft wanted Brady to return to New England, but now that's not going to happen. Obviously, Brady didn't hit Kraft with this move, but it's safe to say Kraft is not very happy right now. 

