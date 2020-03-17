New England Patriots Fans Go Ballistic After Tom Brady Announces Departure From Team

Tom Brady made it official in terms of his status with the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the four-time Super Bowl MVP announced he's leaving the Patriots after being with the team for 20 years. Brady wrote a long note and he thanked the team, fans and community for their support. As for where he will play in 2020, Brady has yet to make a decision, but there are a few teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round back in 2000. He started his career as a backup QB for Drew Bledsoe before he suffered an injury during the 2001 season. Brady took over and his dominance began as he led the team to a Super Bowl win that year. He would go on to lead the Pats to Super Bowl victories during the 2003 and 2004 seasons and he would only get better as the years passed by.

Brady was able to earn Super Bowl victories again in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and he has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.

The question is how are Patriots fans taking the news? Scroll down to find out.