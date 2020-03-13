Floyd Mayweather's 3 Kids With Josie Harris Break Silence After Their Mom's Death

Floyd Mayweather and his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris' three children have broken their silence after their mother was found dead at her Valencia, California home earlier this week. She was just 40. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, just days after their mother’s death, Kouran Mayweather, 20, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18, and Jirah Mayweather, 16, paid tribute to Harris.

Kouran, Zion, and Jirah all shared the same photo to their Instagram Story, an image showing themselves and their parents all smiling for the camera. The post, initially shared by Zion in 2014 alongside a heart emoji, was shared without caption by all three.

The tribute came just after authorities were called to Harris' house at around 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Monday, March 9. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 40-year-old unresponsive in her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, a cause of death remains unknown, and police do not believed foul play to be involved. Harris' death is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide investigation.

"There is a death investigation, but there is no name that the Sheriff's Department has to release at this time," the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement to Hollywood Life. "On Tuesday, March 10 at approximately 10 pm, the Sheriff's Department did respond to a death investigation at 25700 Block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, CA and there was a female adult that was found deceased."

A representative for Harris also confirmed that information in a separate statement, telling the outlet that "unfortunately, the report is true. We will truly miss Josie."

Mayweather had not yet publicly addressed his ex-girlfriend’s passing.

The former couple had dated from roughly 1995 until 2010, though their relationship had been a tumultuous one. Harris had accused Mayweather of physical abuse on at least "six occasions," with the worst incident occurring in Sept. 2010, when she alleged Mayweather attacked her in her Las Vegas home.

According to Harris, Mayweather pulled her to the floor by her hair and began to punch, kick, and scream curse words at her in front of their children. The couple's eldest son, Kouran, managed to slip out of the house and alert a security guard, who called police.

After being found guilty, Mayweather served two months in jail, though he denied the allegations.