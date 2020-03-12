LeBron James, NBA Players React to Suspension of 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The NBA was the first sports league to suspend operations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The announcement came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 which also led to his teammate Donovan Mitchell also testing positive.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena," the NBA said in a statement.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

There's no telling when the NBA will return to its normal operations because the outbreak is not slowing down. Here's a look at LeBron James and other NBA players reacting to the news.