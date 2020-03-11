UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk Blasts Colby Covington: 'Not a Real Man'

Tension has reportedly been thick at American Top Team, an MMA gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. One reason for that is a reported altercation between Colby Covington and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The two fighters have been on bad terms, especially after Covington allegedly disrespected his teammates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

Jedrzejczyk has since responded to the situation at ATT. She spoke with TMZ Sports and revealed that she isn't overly fond of Covington, making some fairly strong statements.

"He's a prick. I don't care about this guy. He doesn't know how to act. He's not a real man," Jedrzejczyk said to TMZ prior to her bout with Weili Zhang in UFC 248. "He doesn't know how to say 'hello, good morning, hi, so sorry' to a woman."

In addition, Jedrzejczyk alleged that Covington was "talking s–" about Poirie and Masvidal, who he was reportedly friends with at the time. As she said to TMZ Sports, "you can't do that, ya know?"

The dynamic inside the gym is important for all of the athletes, and Jedrzejczyk felt that Covington's behavior has been causing issues in the Florida gym. In her opinion, he hasn't been treating his fellow fighters the way they deserve.

"We have so many athletes from all over the world, different cultures, different experiences. But, we are all working together, supporting each other," Jedrzejczyk said. "Sometimes you like someone more, sometimes less. But, show some respect to your teammate. Don't talk bad about your teammates. This is what Colby did and he's paying the price."

While there were questions about whether or not Covington is the most-disliked fighter in all of UFC, Jedrzejczyk would not quite go that far. She said that she wishes him "all the best" because he is her teammate. She just wishes he would behave better.

Jedrzejczyk did wish Covington the best during her conversation with TMZ Sports but went a different route prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman. She actually openly campaigned for Usman to win during the UFC 245 fight.

"I never wish any fighter to get like hurt, [but] I wish that Usman will beat his a–. I shouldn't say this because you always should support your people, but Colby is not a friend. He's just acting weird. He's an ugly guy. You never talk bad about your teammates, doesn't matter if you like them or not."

