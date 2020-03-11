Ryan Newman on 'Today' How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

For the first time since his crash at the end of the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be discussing the incident that sent him to the hospital as part of an extended interview. The veteran will be sitting down with the TODAY Show as part of an exclusive discussion. Here's when the interview takes place.

TOMORROW: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will join @TODAYshow for a live exclusive interview – his first since that frightening crash at the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/wIS6MegkMC — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) March 10, 2020

TODAY airs live each morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Newman will be featured during Wednesday's episode. The exact time of his exclusive sit-down interview has not been provided.

Those wanting to tune in and watch the interview can see the discussion on NBC. The channel is available to those with a cable or satellite subscription. NBC is also available for streaming via Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV. Another option for watching the interview is using a digital antenna to catch the NBC signal.

This will be the first in-depth interview with Newman following the Daytona 500 crash, but it is not the first time that he has spoken to reporters since his release from Halifax Medical Center. He was in Phoenix for the FanShield 500 and provided some updates about his condition.

"It's great to be alive. If you look at my car, it's a miracle," Newman said to reporters on Friday. He was walking around behind the scenes and enjoying a can of Coca-Cola, which he said "does the body good." Newman was also providing support for Roush Fenway Racing and Ross Chastain, the man who replaced him in the Cup Series until he is able to compete again.

Of course, one of the main questions posed to Newman is when he will be back behind the wheel of a stock car and in search of a Cup Series Championship. He made it clear in the days following that the Daytona 500 that continuing to compete is still a priority, and the reporters wanted to know if this would be happening in the near future.

"I have no idea about anything," Newman said about his comeback. "I'm here as a spectator, have some fun. ... I'm really here to support the [No.] 6 team, stay integrated with what I can do with the team."

Newman did not provide details about his competitive future during his appearance at the FanShield 500, but NASCAR fans will be hoping for more information when he sits down with TODAY.

(Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)