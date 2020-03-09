Tristan Thompson Slams LeBron James' Eating Habits: 'Worst F—ing Diet Ever'

LeBron James is still viewed as one of the NBA's best players at the age of 35, and he has the Los Angeles Lakers sitting atop the Western Conference. This success had led many to ask how he keeps his body in such impressive condition and what he eats on a daily basis. According to former teammate Tristan Thompson, James has a terrible diet.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star spoke with Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic as part of a massive article about James. Several players weighed in, but Thompson was the one that provided some insight into the eating habits.

"He has the worst f–ing diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast," Thompson said. "He has like five French toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelet and then he goes and just f–ing dunks on somebody. It doesn't make sense."

There have been many questions about James and his eating habits over the years. The Los Angeles Lakers star even provided some sample meals back in 2018. According to James, he ate meals that "included an egg-white omelet with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes with berries, whole-wheat pasta with salmon and vegetables, and chicken parmesan and an arugula salad with a glass of wine for dinner."

Thompson's details tell a much different tale. According to his interview with The Athletic, James is quite fond of sweets and routinely eats them. He reportedly burns off these calories with ease, which confused fellow players.

"He eats desserts with every meal. He'll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn't make sense," Thompson continued. "He's really a specimen. He eats like s–t. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn't work out. I started gaining weight and said, 'F–k this.' I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It's crazy how his body just burns it."

James has been able to maintain his level of performance over the years despite reportedly eating a terrible diet. Part of this success could be attributed to the amount of money that he spends on self-care. According to a 2018 report, James drops $1.5 million each year on his body. This covers his home gym, trainers, massage therapists, chefs, appliances, and more.

Are the chefs cooking up healthy and organic meals, or are they providing James with sugary treats? The true answer is unknown, but Thompson says that the diet doesn't make sense.

