Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Sweet Snap With Daughter Simone for International Women's Day

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a family full of women, so International Women's Day, which was on March 8, was a special day for him. On Instagram, Johnson posted a photo of him and his oldest daughter, Simone, together at a past WrestleMania show. In the caption, Johnson sent a message to Simone as she is training to become a WWE Superstar.

"Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path," Johnson wrote. "Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back."

In February, the WWE announced Simone has reported to the WWE Performance Center to start training. The 18-year old is on pace to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

"It means the world to me," Johnson said in a press release. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

"Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, said. "Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar."

Could we see Simone and The Rock together in the ring in the next few years? Anything is possible, but Johnson will not return to action on a full-time basis as he announced his retirement last year.

"I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do," he said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. "I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don't know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today."