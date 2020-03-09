Boston Celtics Players Aid Julian Edelman Campaign for Tom Brady to Stay With Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has made it very clear that he wants Tom Brady to remain with the team for at least another season. He even released special shirts campaigning for Brady to stay. Members of the Boston Celtics appear to be in favor of this idea judging by the shirts hanging in their lockers.

Edelman posted a photo on Instagram Saturday that showed lockers belonging to Gordon Hayward, Romeo Langford, and Brad Wanamaker. All three players had Edelman's campaign shirt hanging up as a show of support.

Another photo showed that Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye had the same shirt hanging in their lockers. As Edelman wrote in the caption of the photo: "Campaign trail is moving right along... #StayTom."

The shirts, which were revealed on Feb. 29, featured the text "STAY" in large, block lettering, along with "Tom 2020." The shirt also said "A quarterback you can trust," as Brady's campaign slogan.

As a small additional detail, Edelman's shirt used a goat for the campaign logo instead of a donkey or elephant. The reason is that Brady is considered to be the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) after entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2000 and leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances.

Brady has since seen these shirts, and he had some thoughts. He didn't reveal whether or not he would be staying in New England, but the veteran did ask about TB12's partnership with the wide receiver for exclusive merchandise.

"@TB12 How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out?" Brady asked on Twitter.

With the NFL's new league year beginning on March 18, the agents for pending free agents will soon be able to negotiate with potential teams. There is a "legal tampering period" that starts on March 16 and allows these discussions to take place without any potential punishment being handed down.

This two-day period could potentially provide some answers about Brady's destination for the 2020 season. There will be multiple teams in search of his services, which could lead to an early bidding war.

Will the Patriots get involved in the process and attempt to woo Brady back to Foxborough? The answer is unknown, but the Celtics and Edelman are trying to make this reunion happen.

