Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter Set Precedent for Tom Brady to Stay With Patriots, ESPN’s Max Kellerman Says

The NFL's new league year begins on Mar. 18, which will mark the first time in Tom Brady's career that he is a free agent. He will be able to negotiate and sign with any interested team that offers a contract, but First Take co-host Max Kellerman believes that the veteran quarterback will be staying with the New England Patriots. The reason being that he believes Brady is following a trend started by the late Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter.

Kellerman mentioned this possibility during Monday's episode of First Take. As he explained, he believes that Brady is putting pressure on the Patriots to make a commitment to him. Kellerman said that this is something that both Bryant and Jeter did during the late stages of their careers with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Yankees, respectively.

"Toward the end of their careers, Derek Jeter and Kobe – oh great franchise guys and everything – did everything they could behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, everything to bring pressure to bear on their teams to keep them right where they were – at a very high price point, too," Kellerman said.

As Kellerman continued to explain, the Yankees did not make the playoffs during Jeter's final year. He believes that this was due to the MLB team paying the star too much money and playing him higher in the batting rotation than he should have been. Kellerman also said that he saw the same situation play out in Los Angeles with Bryant.

"Kobe … same thing. Was really paid as a top-notch player even when he was hurt and it was hard for him to get on the court and everything," Kellerman said. "And Kobe and Jeter behind the scenes did everything they could to bring pressure to bear.

"What happened last time when Belichick was getting ready to move onto Garoppolo? Whether or not it was that season, he was clearly grooming him. Tom Brady did an end-around Belichick and went to the owner and they bounced Garoppolo who was in the Super Bowl, by the way, this year."

Kellerman's point is that the Patriots need to add more weapons in order to remain competitive, but Brady wants a commitment from the team. Whether this happens remains to be seen, but the First Take co-host believes that the veteran QB is using public pressure to bring about a new contract offer.

With free agency starting in mid-March, there is still time remaining for Brady's future to be determined. The legal tampering period in which his agent can negotiate with prospective teams begins on Mar. 16, and pen can be put to paper two days later.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)