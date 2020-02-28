Vanessa Bryant shared another heartfelt message to husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant following their sudden deaths last month in a helicopter crash. In an Instagram video, Bryant shared footage from a 2015 documentary, Kobe Bryant's Muse, which showed the Los Angeles Lakers star playing around with Gianna and enjoying quality time with Vanessa.

The footage played as the credits rolled at the end of the documentary, with Beyonce's "XO" playing over top. Beyonce performed that and her song "Halo" on Monday at the celebration of life memorial at the Staples Center.

"Missing you both so much," Vanessa captioned the video. "Even missing your 'earthquakes' - (leg shakes)." She also shared the lyrics to "XO."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 27, 2020 at 8:30pm PST

Fans immediately gushed over the post, taking to the comments section to react.

"FOREVER LOVE," wrote La La Anthony.

"Love you V, sending you so much love and so many prayers," said Nastia Liukin.

"This is so beautiful!!! Your love was always so inspiring and it was an honor to witness," Adrian Bosh wrote. "Here for you lady...whenever/wherever."

"Once in a lifetime kind of love," another said.

The post was Bryant's second of the day on Thursday. Earlier, she posted a photo of a tribute tattoo that Kobe's sister Sharia Washington revealed on Wednesday. The large tattoo on Washington's left shoulder blade featured a black mamba snake in the shape of an infinity symbol around Gianna and Kobe's basketball numbers — 2 and 24.

Initially, Bryant wrote in the caption that she loved her sister-in-law, but then changed it some time after to clarify that the tattoo was Sharia's.

"(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe)," she wrote. "2~24 forever. Love you [Sharia Washington]."

Kobe and Gianna were honored Monday at a public memorial attended by some 20,000 mourners and viewed on live TV by countless others. At the celebration of life, Vanessa took the stage to give a heartwrenching eulogy to her husband and daughter.

"They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure," Vanessa said through tears.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together," she continued, before telling her late husband, "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, BB and Koko. We're still the best team."

"We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."