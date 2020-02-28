Kobe Bryant and Lakers Fans Furious at LA County Sheriff's Department For Allegedly Sharing Crash Site Photos

The LA County Sheriff's Department has allegedly shared scene photos form the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, and Lakers fans are now furious over it. On Jan. 26, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and their Mamba Academy friends along with the pilot, were killed in an accident in Calabasas, California. Now, the L.A. Times reports that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating accusations that some deputies may have shared some very graphic photos from the site of the crash.

L.A. Sheriff's Department says it is looking into reports that deputies shared graphic images of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene. https://t.co/EzCckK6ec9 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2020

The allegations have fans of the late NBA icon very angry, and many are taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

Scroll down to see how fans are reacting to the reports.