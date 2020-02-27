Vanessa Bryant Gets Tweet of Support From Joe Biden, and Social Media Is Here for It

Outpourings of support for Vanessa Bryant have been flooding the internet ever since she delivered a heartbreaking eulogy for husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. One of those offerings came from former Vice President Joe Biden, who tweeted a few words of advice to Bryant.

"Vanessa, I'm keeping you in my prayers today. Grief is a heavy burden to bear – especially with the eyes of the world watching," he tweeted on Monday. "But there will come a day, I promise you, when the memory of Kobe and Gianna will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye."

Biden's message came from a place of understanding, as he himself knows the pain of losing a spouse and even a child, having lost his son, Beau, at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer in 2015, as well as his wife Neilia and 1-year-old daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972.

Biden's Twitter followers praised the 2020 presidential hopeful for his message for Vanessa, replying to the tweet with gusto. Continue scrolling to see the reaction his tweet evoked.

