NFL Scouting Combine: NFL Expert Hearing 'Strong Buzz' That Tom Brady Won't Return to Patriots

The landscape of the NFL could do a complete 180 if Tom Brady decides to leave the New England Patriots and sign a new club when the free agency period begins. The 42-year-old will be without a contract for the first time in his career and will not be short when it comes to suitors. As the weeks advance, more and more reports are coming out that his tenure with the Patriots may truly be over.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Vic Tafur, who covers the Oakland Raiders for The Athletic, said chatter around the event in Indianpolis leads him to believe Brady will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

The strong buzz in Indy this week is that Tom Brady won’t return to the Patriots. Will be first domino to fall in QB musical chairs. #NFLCombine — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 27, 2020

This coincides with another report from ESPN that suggests Brady is "open to a new home." A source to Jeff Darlington told him that, "Brady is evaluating the NFL landscape with the intention of departing."

Among the handful of teams who will be interested in Brady's services, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the most determined. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed on Thursday that both teams, along with the Indianapolis Colts, have met with representatives of Brady at the combine.

In a discussion with the media, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talked very highly of his current quarterback, Derek Carr, which is to be expected as teams are unable to comment on other players until free agency officially begins.

"Consistent on what I have said. I really think Derek is a heck of a player," Gruden said in the interview. "And I have a lot of respect for what he has done and with some tough circumstances. So I'm not going answer every media rumor out there -- just can't do it. I'm just going to listen to my Sirius rock 'n roll classic vinyl and keep working. But I love what Derek Carr did, love what he brings to our team and anxious to continue to build around him."

The Michigan product has spent his entire 20-year career in New England. His illustrious career is highlighted by six Super Bowls in which he won the MVP in four of those and 14 Pro Bowl selections. He also had three regular season MVP awards to his name.

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.