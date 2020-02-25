Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Photoshopped Image of Kobe Sitting Next to Wife Vanessa During Her Eulogy Goes Viral

Vanessa Bryant delivered a eulogy for Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna at the celebration of life held on Monday in Los Angeles, and one fan imagined that Kobe and their daughter were right there with her, sharing a Photoshopped image of the late athlete sitting next to his wife and Gianna on her other side as Vanessa spoke to the crowd at the Staples Center.

Man who ever photoshop this photo of Vanessa Bryant speech 😭😭😭 great damn job!!!! I guarantee both Kobe Bryant and GiGi Bryant were there.... pic.twitter.com/55AsQee9ZS — Marts (@martinknpb1) February 25, 2020

"Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," Vanessa said of her daughter on Monday. "She was always thoughtful. She always would kissed me goodnight, kissed me good morning. She was daddy's girl, but I know she loved her mama. And she would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends."

Vanessa also praised her daughter's basketball talent, telling the crowd that "Gigi would have most likely become the best player in the WNBA."

"She would have made a huge difference," she said. "She would have made a huge difference for women's basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports."

Vanessa then spoke of Kobe, calling him "my everything."

"He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was an early bird and I was a night owl. I was fire and he was ice and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out," she shared. "He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman, he was loving, adoring and romantic."

"He was thoughtful and wrote the best love letters and cards," she continued. "And Gigi had his wonderful ability to express her feelings and take paper and make you feel her love through her words. She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love."

"Everyone naturally gravitated towards them," Vanessa concluded. "They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. "

