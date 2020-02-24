Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center: Beyonce's Opening Performance Has Twitter in Tears

The Kobe Bryant memorial being held at the Staples Center was opened by Beyonce, who performed a two-song medley, and the performance has Twitter in tears. Taking the stage, Beyonce sang her songs "XO" and "Halo," in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, both of whom were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Fans have been weeping over Beyonce's musical tribute, with one tweeting, "Beyonce voice and her lyrics makes the pain so personal. 'Baby kiss me before they turn the lights out' 'I got my #ANGEL now.'"

"This tribute by #Beyonce was nothing short of amazing!! The talent & raw emotions....Wow!!! #KobeFarewell," commented someone else.

