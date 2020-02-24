Watch: Kobe Bryant Dislocates Finger, Keeps Playing in Classic Clip

Kobe Bryant was one of the most skilled basketball players to ever step on an NBA court. However, he was also one of the toughest as he finished playing a game with a dislocated finger. In 2016 which was Bryant's final season with the Los Angles Lakers, he was facing the San Antonio Spurs and suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. He went over to team athletic trainer Gary Vitti and he popped the finger back in place. Bryant finished the game, but the Lakers lost to the Spurs 119-113. The good news for Bryant was the X-rays came back negative and did not miss any action.

Throwback to when Kobe Bryant disclocated his finger but refuses to quit and still plays whole game. pic.twitter.com/CjV3P8rZgm — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) February 19, 2020

"Yeah, as far as I know, yeah," said Bryant, who finished with 25 points on 10-of-25 shooting in his final game against the Spurs at the time per ESPN.com. "[It] will be interesting to see how this responds [Saturday], but it's not fractured or anything."

Bryant explained he slipped on a wet floor and put his right hand out to catch himself. However, "I couldn't spread my palm fast enough, so my finger just jammed right into the floor and it just popped right out."

It was just one of the many notable highlights of Bryant who died nearly one month again along with his 13-year old daughter and seven other victims. On Monday, Bryant and Gianna were honored in a public memorial service and his wife, Vanessa, gave an emotional tribute.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Other notable figures to speak at the event were Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel, Diana Taurasi and Michael Jordan who said Bryant was a little brother to him.

"He used to call me, text, me, 11:30, 12:30 2:30, 3:00 in the morning talking about post moves, footwork, and sometimes the triangle," Jordan added. At first, it was an aggravation. But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know. It's an amazing thing about passion. If you love something, if you have a strong passion for something, you would go to the extreme to try to get it."