Ryan Newman Thanks Roush Fenway Racing for 'Allowing' Him to 'Survive' Daytona 500 Crash

When Ryan Newman crashed during the final seconds of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, there were immediate questions about how he was able to survive. This incident was violent and completely destroyed his No. 6 Ford Mustang, but the veteran driver only suffered a head injury. In Newman's opinion, the reason that he survived was the build quality of his vehicle.

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark met with the media on Sunday, reading from a statement written by Newman. The 42-year-old driver discussed his injuries, the aftermath of his wreck, and the support that the fans showed him throughout the week. Newman also took time to thank the Roush Fenway Racing team for building a car that could protect him from such a violent crash.

"Most importantly, I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident," Newman wrote in his statement.

"I am truly indebted to each of you and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family," Newman said. "I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand in hand with my daughters on Wednesday."

The photograph referenced by Newman was captured on Wednesday afternoon, less than 48 hours after he was taken to Halifax Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries. The photo showed him walking out of the hospital, sans shoes, and holding hands with his two daughters. Newman's estranged wife, Krissie, also posted a video that showed the exit from the hospital.

The fans were a little stunned that Newman was able to exit the building so soon after his crash. The fact that he was doing so under his own power was even more surprising. Regardless, they were excited that he had survived the Daytona 500 incident and were grateful for the safety advancements by the NASCAR engineers.

Newman is also overjoyed by the effort put in by the Roush Fenway Racing team. This wreck on Feb. 17 could have been much worse, but the car protected him when it most mattered.

